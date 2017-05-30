Chamber luncheon speaker to talk about making 2017 the ‘Best Year Yet’

Composite image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Brigham Young University graduate and high-tech marketing pioneer Joel Deceuster will be the guest speaker for the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce professional women’s inspiration luncheon Wednesday.



At his core, Deceuster is a marketing strategist whose goal is to align executive leaders and their teams to solve their biggest marketing problems, according to a news release provided by the chamber.

“Best Year Yet” is one of Deceuster’s most powerful programs for achieving massive personal and organizational change. For Deceuster, it’s all about unleashing the potential of others so they can build a bigger and better future for themselves and their ventures.

Deceuster loves to facilitate workshops and engage his students in dynamic opportunities with others, the chamber’s release states.

Deceuster is a 1976 graduate of Brigham Young University. He launched his high-tech marketing career during the birth of the microprocessor revolution in the heart of the Silicon Valley.

As a marketing executive, Deceuster worked with many of the world’s leading technology brands. In 1997 he and his partners became internet pioneers by launching TechRepublic.com, selling it three years later for $93 million, according to the release.

Event details

What: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce professional women’s inspiration luncheon.

When: Wednesday, May 31 | Doors open at 11:30 a.m., program begins at noon.

Where: The Courtyard by Marriott, 185 S. 1470 East, St. George.

Cost: $15 per person; registration is required. To register go here.

More information can be found online at the chamber’s website.

