Teen on bike hit in crosswalk

A bicycle lies in the road after being struck by a car Monday. The rider sustained only minor injuries. St. George, Utah, May 29, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 15-year-old northern Utah teen was struck by a car while he was riding through a crosswalk on Dixie Drive Monday.

The boy was northbound on Dixie Drive riding on the sidewalk just before 1:30 p.m. when he entered the crosswalk at Stonebridge Drive, St. George Police Officer Andy Mickelson said.

A female driver pulled up to the crosswalk, looked left, then crossed over the stop line without stopping, not seeing the bicyclist.

“The cyclist attempted to avoid the collision by swerving, but was unable to.” Mickelson said. “He was struck by the vehicle and knocked down and dragged for a few feet.”

Mickelson said the cyclist, who was wearing a helmet, had some minor injuries and abrasions but was not transported to the hospital by ambulance. His parents showed up a short time later and chose to transport him themselves.

The driver of the car, who was visibly distraught throughout the whole procedure, received a citation for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Units from St. George Police Department, St. George City Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders plus personal observation and may not contain the full scope of findings.

