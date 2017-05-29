Teen on bike hit in crosswalk

Written by Ric Wayman
May 29, 2017
A bicycle lies in the road after being struck by a car Monday. The rider sustained only minor injuries. St. George, Utah, May 29, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 15-year-old northern Utah teen was struck by a car while he was riding through a crosswalk on Dixie Drive Monday.

A bicycle lies in the road after being struck by a car Monday. The rider sustained only minor injuries. St. George, Utah, May 29, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

The boy was northbound on Dixie Drive riding on the sidewalk just before 1:30 p.m. when he entered the crosswalk at Stonebridge Drive, St. George Police Officer Andy Mickelson said.

A female driver pulled up to the crosswalk, looked left, then crossed over the stop line without stopping, not seeing the bicyclist.

“The cyclist attempted to avoid the collision by swerving, but was unable to.” Mickelson said. “He was struck by the vehicle and knocked down and dragged for a few feet.”

Mickelson said the cyclist, who was wearing a helmet, had some minor injuries and abrasions but was not transported to the hospital by ambulance. His parents showed up a short time later and chose to transport him themselves.

The driver of the car, who was visibly distraught throughout the whole procedure, received a citation for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Units from St. George Police Department, St. George City Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders plus personal observation and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Ric Wayman A native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Ric was bitten by the news bug as a staff writer and associate editor of the Palisades High School Tideline. After school he entered the media as a radio personality, both playing music and reporting news. Ric moved to St. George in the 1980s and was the morning personality on all three major AM stations in town. An avid amateur radio operator, Ric is looking for a good band to play in, as he plays keyboards, bass and guitar. Ric lives in the center of St. George.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply