Prescribed fire alert: Fire managers plan burn north of Jacob Lake

A prescribed fire near Mount Dellenbaugh, an extremely remote mountain located in northwest Arizona on the Arizona Strip, date unspecified | File photo, St. George News

FREDONIA, Ariz. — If conditions are favorable, the North Zone fire managers want the public to know that they plan to conduct a prescribed burn within the North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest.

The burn will take place as early as Thursday if weather, fuel moistures, air quality and smoke dispersion remain favorable for meeting both forest health and public safety goals and objectives.

Hand and aerial ignitions on the 3,764-acre unit, approximately 2 miles north of Jacob Lake, could continue for several days depending on forecasted weather, fuel conditions and resource availability.

In the interest of both firefighter and public safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed fire as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be present.

Winds are expected to disperse the smoke to the north-northeast, so motorists are cautioned to anticipate light smoke along Highway 89A throughout the day, with settling into the lower elevations and drainages overnight through midmorning.

Fire managers will strive to minimize smoke impacts to the community as much as possible, and will only commence ignitions when conditions exist that will allow for adequate ventilation.

By further reducing accumulated forest fuels that exist in the area, fire managers plan to reduce surface fuel loads within the unit to approximately 5 tons per acre. Currently, fuel loading through much of the basin unit can be characterized as moderate, with an average of 10-to-15 tons per acre across the entire unit, according to North Zone fuels specialist Dave Robinson.

As a reminder, implementation of prescribed fires is dependent on weather and fuel conditions including winds, temperature, humidity, moisture of the vegetation and ventilation conditions for dispersal of smoke, as well as prior coordination with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

For additional information on the Smoke Management Division of the ADEQ and to view prescribed burns authorized on any given day, please visit the ADEQ smoke management webpage.

Resources

Fire Information Recorded Hotline: 928-635-8311

Fire Information Recorded Hotline: 928-635-8311 Facebook: @KaibabNF

@KaibabNF Twitter: www.twitter.com/KaibabNF

Twitter: www.twitter.com/KaibabNF Text ‘follow kaibabnf’ to 40404 to receive text messages.

Text ‘follow kaibabnf’ to 40404 to receive text messages. Kaibab website “News & Events”: www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab

Kaibab website “News & Events”: www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/ incident/5194/

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews