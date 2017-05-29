Mesquite police to host grad night party for Virgin Valley Class of 2017

Composite stock images, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — The Virgin Valley High School Class of 2017 will set out on new adventures in life and begin many wonderful and fulfilling careers, and the Mesquite Police Department would like to make sure their journey in life after graduation begins in a safe and exciting way.

As part of this effort, the department is working with students to plan their grad night activities June 8 at the Mesquite Recreation Center. This will be the 13th year that the Mesquite Police Department has worked with the students to plan a fun filled night and a safe location to spend their time after graduation ceremonies.

“This event has steadily become an important event to the VVHS graduates and the police department members who volunteer their time and efforts to make it happen,” Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner said. “Everyone enjoys the opportunity to celebrate in a safe and fun atmosphere, where the graduates are able to enjoy their achievements and look forward to their future.”

The evening consists of entertainment, food and many activities designed for the graduates. The doors will be open from 9 p.m. until midnight. The doors are locked from midnight to 4 a.m., and attendees are not allowed to leave without being escorted by a responsible adult.

Members of the Virgin Valley High School senior class along with Mesquite Police officers will be contacting local businesses to ask for donations, which will fund the event’s many activities and safe environment. Private donations from the public are also greatly appreciated. The entire event is funded by donations.

