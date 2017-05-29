2 dead, 4-year-old child missing after being swept down Provo River

A Utah County Search and Rescue team member tries to locate a child and possibly an adult who were swept down the Provo River Monday afternoon, May 29, 2017. Photo by Andrew Adams, KSL TV, St. George News

PROVO CANYON — Two people are dead and a child is missing after they were swept down the Provo River Monday afternoon.

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said London DeDios, 4, went into the water near Bridal Veil Falls at around 3 p.m.

The child’s mother and four other adults jumped in to rescue the girl, Cannon said. Three adults were able to get themselves out of the river, but London’s mother and another man had to be pulled from the water.

Rescuers worked to resuscitate the woman and man but were unable to do so. They died a short time later, Cannon said.

