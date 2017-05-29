Attempted U-turn on Red Hills Parkway results in crash

Written by Joseph Witham
May 29, 2017
A Dodge minivan and Volkswagen passenger car are towed away following a collision on Red Hills Parkway, St. George, Utah, May 29, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver was injured in a crash after police say he attempted to make a U-turn on Red Hills Parkway Monday evening.

St. George Police responded to the incident on the westbound lane of Red Hills Parkway just west of where it intersects with East Waterworks Drive.

A Dodge minivan is damaged following a collision on Red Hills Parkway, St. George, Utah, May 29, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

A man driving a Dodge minivan pulled to the side of the road as a red Volkswagen passenger car approached the area in the outside westbound lane, St. George Police Sgt. Tyler Cowan said.

“It looks like the van for some reason decided to make a U-turn,” Cowan said.

As the man in the minivan attempted to make the turn, Cowan said, he crashed into the passenger car.

Medical responders from Gold Cross Ambulance arrived and transported the driver of the minivan to the hospital.

The extent of the man’s injuries was unknown at the time this report was taken. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the minivan will likely receive a citation for making an improper turn, Cowan said.

Both vehicles were damaged and inoperable following the crash and were towed away. Traffic in the area was slowed but mostly unimpeded. St. George Fire also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joseph Witham Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor's degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state's epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply