Governor orders flags lowered for Memorial Day

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary R. Herbert has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the state of Utah to be flown at half-staff at all state office buildings from sunrise until noon on Monday in honor of Memorial Day and the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who gave their lives in the service of the country.

Utahns should make necessary arrangements to lower the flags until noon and then raise them to full staff for the remainder of the day on Monday. Individuals, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute for the customary forenoon period.

In addition to the half-staff order, President Trump has issued a proclamation calling on the people of the United States to observe Memorial Day 2017 as a day of prayer for permanent peace. This proclamation has been archived here.

