Dixie State hires alumnus as new director of alumni relations

Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After conducting an extensive open search, Dixie State University has selected John Bowler as the new director of alumni relations.

A Dixie alumnus himself – although back when it was Dixie College – Bowler has served as a development officer at the university since 2015.

“John will have a tremendous impact on Dixie State University, our alumni and our community members as the new director of alumni relations,” Brad Last, Dixie State vice president of advancement, said. “John has great ideas, he radiates enthusiasm and he relates well to alumni of all ages.”

While a student at Dixie College, Bowler served as the student body president, and after graduating in 1985, he stayed connected with the institution. Bowler was an active member of the DSU Alumni Association’s Arizona Chapter and served as president of the entity for many years. Additionally, he was a member of the DSU National Advisory Council for more than 15 years.

Prior to returning to Dixie, Bowler lived in Gilbert, Arizona, for 23 years, where he owned a marketing and consulting company that primarily served the healthcare industry.

Bowler is taking over for Kalynn Larson, who has served the institution’s alumni since 2003.

“Thanks to Kalynn’s hard work and commitment to Dixie, the alumni association is thriving and poised to do great things,” Bowler said. “It’s an honor and privilege to take over where she left off and these are big shoes to fill.”

The Dixie State University Alumni Association, which serves alumni and friends of Dixie, supports the progress of the university and development of present and past students and the community. Organized in 1920, the association preserves and promotes the Dixie spirit and helps alumni stay engaged and involved with the university and its students.

The alumni association also includes the DSU Student Alumni Association, which comprises current Dixie State students who help their peers make the most of their experience at DSU through establishing life-long traditions, friendships and an affinity toward their university and its alumni throughout the community.

Together, the associations honor Dixie State traditions and connect with the community by hosting many social events, such as Homecoming festivities and tailgate parties prior to home football games.

The associations also help alumni become lifelong learners and embrace the institution’s “active learning. active life.” motto through offering financial seminars, parenting classes and the means necessary to build other important life skills.

To get involved with the Dixie State University Alumni Association, contact John Bowler at 435-652-7535 or john.bowler@dixie.edu or visit the association’s website.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews