Truck rolls after fishtailing on dirt road

A truck lies upside down after it rolled on a dirt road, Mohave County, Arizona, May 27, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

MOHAVE COUNTY — A pickup truck rolled after its driver said the rear wheels began to skid as he came near an embankment on a dirt road about 3 miles south of the Utah-Arizona state line Saturday evening.

Fortunately, none of the occupants were seriously injured.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene of the rollover involving a white pickup truck at approximately 8:20 p.m. on BLM 1069, a dirt road south of East River Road.

The truck’s driver, Patrick Manning, said he was taking the vehicle for an evening ride with three other occupants when the rollover occurred.

As he turned to head north on BLM 1069, he accelerated quickly and the truck swerved to the left, Manning said.

The rear end of the vehicle kept sliding, Manning said, and he attempted to correct the vehicle’s direction, at which point it went over an embankment and rolled over.

The truck landed upside down on the side of the road. The occupants were able to escape from the overturned vehicle on their own.

“No major injuries,” Manning said.

One occupant was driven to the hospital by a relative, but the other occupants declined medical treatment at the time.

A unit from the Bureau of Land Management, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and a rescue crew from Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue all responded to the scene of the rollover.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by a witness and may not contain the full scope of findings.

