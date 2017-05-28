Classic movies returning to the big screen at The Electric Theater

The Electric Theater in downtown St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the City of St. George, St. George News

ST GEORGE — Classic movies like “Old Yeller” and “Swiss Family Robinson” will be shown on the big screen once again this summer starting Monday in weekly matinees at The Electric Theater in St. George in support of a good cause.

Precision Hearing has teamed with Memory Matters Utah for the “The Precision Hearing Monday Matinee series,” a free community event held Mondays at 1 p.m. May 29 through August 28.

While the event is free, donations can be made to support the work of Memory Matters, a nonprofit organization based in St. George working to reduce isolation and improve wellness for individuals with dementia and their caregivers in Southern Utah and Nevada through activities, support, education and consultation.

“There will be a donation box inside the theater for those that wish to donate,” David Moore, Memory Matters development director, said.

Some of the classic films from the 1950s and 60s to be screened include:

May 29th – “Old Yeller” 1957

Rated: G – Runtime: 83 minutes

June 12th – “True Grit” 1969

Rated: G – Runtime: 128 minutes

June 19th – “The Nutty Professor” 1963

Rated: G – Runtime: 107 minutes

June 26th – “Cool Hand Luke” 1967

Rated: PG – Runtime: 126 minutes

July 3rd – “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” 1962

Rated: G – Runtime: 124 minutes

July 10th – “Swiss Family Robinson” 1960

Rated: G – Runtime: 126 minutes

Memory Matters works actively to engage the Southern Utah community in regular activities to help raise funds for the organization, such as a recent art show displaying the creative works of dementia patients.

More information about Memory Matters can be found at the organization’s website where donations can also be made online.

Precision Hearing is based in St. George and offers comprehensive hearing care services, including complete hearing evaluations, hearing loss rehabilitation, education and counseling.

Event Details

What: The Precision Hearing Monday Matinee series.

When: Monday, May 29, to Monday, August 28, Mondays at 1 p.m.

Where: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle Street, St. George.

Cost: Free; optional donations can be made at a donation box at the theater or online at the Memory Matters website.

