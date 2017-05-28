Former NASA astronaut to speak in St. George

Dr. James Reilly, former NASA astronaut | Photo courtesy of NASA, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Former NASA astronaut Dr. James Reilly is the special guest speaker at the 2017 “Safety Awards Luncheon” hosted by the Southern Utah Home Builders Association June 6 at the Courtyard by Marriott in St. George. Reilly will also be instructing a continuing education class the day before the luncheon. Both events are open to the public.

Reilly flew three missions on the space shuttle, two of which involved five separate space walks to the International Space Station. Reilly’s talk will be titled “Home Building at 5 Miles Every Second: Protect Your Margins” and will relate how building the International Space Station is really just high-altitude construction.

Reilly will also speak at the luncheon about identifying risks and how protecting your margins rests on communication and culture. His experience with “Continuous Improvement Practices” will be shared to reach the final goal: getting home safely.

Following his remarks, Reilly will present four SUHBA members with a special Safety Award.

The luncheon will be free to SUBHA members and $16 for nonmembers. Space is limited and reservations are strongly recommended. To make reservations or for more details, contact the SUHBA office at 435-674-1400.

The day before the luncheon, June 5, Reilly will be the instructor for an afternoon class titled “Taking a Team from Good to Great,” also taking place at the Courtyard by Marriott. He will talk about the lessons learned from the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig accident and the Columbia space shuttle accident, focusing on “A Lesson in Management and Communications Breakdowns.”

The class will run from 3-5 p.m. and will also be free to SUBHA members. There will be a $40 registration fee for nonmembers; however, SUBHA told St. George News that Custom Fit is offering a $16 reimbursement for businesses in Washington County to attend.

To register for the class, click here.

Event details

What: Southern Utah Home Builders Association luncheon and class featuring Dr. James Reilly, a former NASA astronaut.

When: Class will be Monday, June 5, from 3-5 p.m. | Luncheon will be Tuesday, June 6, from noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Courtyard by Marriott, 185 S. 1470 East, St. George.

Cost: Class will be free to SUHBA members; $40 for all others | Luncheon will be free to SUBHA members; $16 for all others.

