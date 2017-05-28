Woman survives ejection from rollover with minor injuries

Two Gold Cross Ambulances respond to rollover on I-15 northbound just south of Exit 13 to transport two passengers Sunday, Washington City, Utah, May 28, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Two people were sent to the hospital following a rollover from which a woman was ejected on Interstate 15 after the car landed hundreds of yards from the roadway Sunday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the incident involving a dark blue Dodge Neon just south of Exit 13 near the northbound lane of Interstate 15 at approximately 3:25 p.m, UHP Trooper Jake Hicks said.

After speaking with the driver and witnesses, Hicks said the driver was traveling north on I-15 in the No. 2 lane, and for an unknown reason, the car veered into the No. 1 lane next to the median.

The driver turned the steering wheel sharply to the right and over-corrected, which sent the car skidding off of the roadway and down the embankment, Hicks said.

“He jerked the wheel back to the right, and you can tell from the skid marks that he went skidding off at that point,” Hicks said.

The car continued sliding sideways as it crashed through two barbed wire fences before it rolled over, landing upright hundreds of feet from the Interstate.

“He rolled over one time before the car landed back on its wheels,” Hicks said.

The driver told the trooper that he had been having problems with the steering, and the man believed a mechanical issue may have led to the crash.

The driver was uninjured in the collision, while the two passengers suffered minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment, Hicks said.

“Both the driver and the front seat passenger were wearing seat belts,” Hicks said, “while the passenger in the back seat was unrestrained and witnesses said she was ejected during the rollover.”

Hicks said the injuries were consistent with the woman landing on the soft sand where the crash occurred, and she was not struck by the vehicle or any other objects during the ejection.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.

Northbound traffic in the area slowed.

The investigation into the crash and related circumstances is still ongoing.

Washington City Police and deputies from Washington County Sheriff’s Office also responded, while St. George Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.

This report is based on statements from law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews