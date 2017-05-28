Family, 4 dogs displaced by structure fire in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA — A family and their four dogs were evacuated safely after a fire with “mysterious origins” ignited on the patio of a residence Sunday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m. firefighters and emergency personnel responded to a structure fire reported on Canyon View Drive where smoke and flames were seen coming from the chimney area, Santa Clara Fire Department Chief Dan Nelson said.

Upon arrival responders found an active fire burning on the deck in the rear of the residence, Nelson said, and firefighters entered the area to attack the blaze.

Meanwhile, the homeowner and her sister were able to evacuate the building safely while firefighters helped the women rescue their four dogs from the garage as it was filling with smoke.

There were 15 to 20 firefighters on scene working together to quickly douse the fire before it spread to the rest of the home.

The extent of the damage to the structure is undetermined at this time, but it appeared largely confined to the rear patio, ceiling and attic area. Smoke damage throughout the structure is likely, though unconfirmed.

The American Red Cross also responded to the scene and assisted with temporary housing for the family, as they cannot go back into the home at this time, Nelson said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Nelson said, adding that it was mysterious in origin.

The Santa Clara Fire Department responded with two engines and Ivins Fire and Rescue responded with one engine, a ladder truck and an ambulance, while officers from the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department responded and secured the scene.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

