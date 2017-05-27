Unfriendly attitudes toward tattoo shop complicating moving efforts, owners claim

ST. GEORGE – After six years in the Sunburst shopping center on 700 East, a tattoo shop, along with its neighboring businesses, have to relocate due to the center being sold off. However, the relocation process hasn’t gone well for the tattoo shop due to discrimination against the nature of the business itself, the shop owners claim.

Adam Roettger, owner of Vamp Tattoo, learned from his landlord in February that the shopping center had been sold. The shopping center is going to be demolished to make way for new student housing.

Since that time the Roettgers – Adam and his wife Melini – have been trying to find a new home for their business. They’ve also hired various real estate agents to help them find a suitable property.

One after another, offers made on potential spaces were rejected, Roettger said.

“So far, every place we’ve ran into or put a bid on, it’s the same thing,” he said.

Roettger said people have told him “We don’t want your kind here,” and “You’ll lower my property values,” and that even the name of his business was inappropriate.

“We keep getting turned down everywhere,” Roettger said.

“The thing is, when people think of a tattoo shop, you think of bikers and gangsters, and all of these (negative) things,” he said. “We’re a family-ran business.”

Local realtor Melinda Goodwin, who has been helping the Roettgers search for a new location, said she didn’t believe the shop owners’ claims of discrimination at first. That changed when she started looking at spaces for the tattoo shop and putting in offers for them.

“I found some people who just said, ‘No, we’re not renting to a tattoo parlor,” Goodwin said.

While property owners are perfectly within their rights to refuse renting out space if they so choose, Goodwin said she felt some of the rejection was based on antiquated attitudes toward tattoo shops.

“I feel there are some people in town who are prejudging his (livelihood),” she said.

Though personal bias can come into play, some other reasons a property owner may reject a tenant’s application involve credit, the business’ history at a previous location, and whether or not the applying business is a good fit within the mix of businesses already there.

For the six years they have been at the Sunburst shopping center, the Roettgers have gotten along well with their neighbors and their landlord, Roettger said, adding his soon-to-be former landlord has offered to vouch for them if needed.

“There are those who are uncomfortable with (a tattoo shop) and essentially say ‘no,’” said Neil Walter, managing director of NAI Excel.

Other factors that have likely contributed to the Roettgers’ difficulties in relocating include the general availability of commercial space that is properly zoned for their business, as well as getting future neighbors to approve of their moving in.

There are only two types of zoning in which a tattoo shop can exist. One is manufacturing space, which is why you’ll see a tattoo shop or two in an industrial park, while the other zone type is a commercial designation known as “C-3.” A tattoo shop is a permitted use within this zone provided it gets a conditional-use permit from the city.

“There are a number of locations a tattoo establishment could locate,” said Marc Mortensen, the Support Services director for St. George. “…Those zones are typically along major arterial streets through St. George,” he said.

While there is C-3 zoning along the city’s main roadways, spaces that are available are already being sought after by various businesses. This includes businesses from the soon-to-be demolished Sunburst shopping center, as well as those displaced by the incoming expansion of Bluff Street.

As many as 30 businesses or more are competing for commercial space, Goodwin said. Moreover, there aren’t any new commercially-zoned areas in the city replacing what is being lost.

“We’re taking away, but not increasing or adding” that commercial space, Goodwin said. The spaces that do become available are seemingly filled as soon as they hit the market, she said.

Another issue facing Vamp Tattoo is a lack of acceptance toward tattoo shops by some businesses already established in commercial centers and areas the Roettgers have looked into.

“If you are a tenant at a property, you care who your co-tenants are,” Walter said.

Preexisting tenants, such as national franchises, may have lease agreements with property owners to outline the types of businesses that can be near them. The property owner may be more than happy to rent out a vacant space, yet is prohibited from doing so due to a leasing agreement.

“Unfortunately for the tattoo shop, that’s one of the uses that is commonly excluded and prohibited,” Walter said.

Roettger and Goodwin said this happened with one property on Main Street. The property owner was willing to rent out a space that has long been vacant, yet was shot down by the much larger tenant next door.

There are many factors involved in the tattoo shop’s not being able to readily find a desirable spot in St. George, Walter said, adding that the process and questions raised in situations like this aren’t entirely unique – they just tend to get overlooked by the general public.

The Roettgers have found a potential location in Santa Clara and have been allowed to keep Vamp Tattoo at the Sunburst shopping center till the end of June to relocate their business.

