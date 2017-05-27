Letter to the Editor: Curfews limit freedom of teens

OPINION — Do curfews keep teens out of trouble? No, and even if it did, it is limiting the freedom of young teenagers.

Even if you are a minor, you should be allowed to go where you please, and especially at whatever time they please. Using a curfew basically is limiting the rights of a minor. Overall curfews shouldn’t be implemented.

Curfews are a bad idea for these three important reasons.

First off, they completely take away a right to a teenager that should be theres (sic). Why would you not allow anyone in the most free country in the world to roam where they please at any time if it is not doing any harm?

Second off, crime happens in the day also, so limiting it to only night won’t make much drastic changes. Most teenagers do not follow the curfew anyways.

The third and final reason is that it is the own persons responsibility to be safe, not the governments. So making it illegal is taking away there (sic) freedom, and most people completely agree, going out at night is not always the best idea. But you should keep it a right and a choice. From the land of the free!

In conclusion, curfews should not be implemented because it is taking away the teenagers rights and should let the teenagers have the right to choose what they want. Most of the teenagers do not even follow the curfew anyways, so implementing the law will just make even more rebels.

The last reasons is that it really isn’t going to make many changes, so allowing the right is not so bad after all.

Written by Johnathan Angel Vargas, 18 of St. George, Utah

