Police: Woman locks her kids in trunk while shopping at Wal-Mart

ST. GEORGE — A 39-year-old woman was arrested in Riverdale, Utah, after she allegedly locked her two young children in the trunk of her car while she went inside a Wal-Mart store to shop.

Witnesses heard the children ages 2 and 5 making noise and saw the car shaking, got the older child to pull the emergency latch and called 911, Riverdale Police said.

The woman, Tori Lee Castillo, was jailed on suspicion of child abuse after being arrested Thursday evening when she returned to the car.

The state child welfare was contacted and the children were turned over to a responsible party, Riverdale Police Lt. Casey Warren said.

Castillo was charged with four counts of child abuse and held on $4,000 bond.

She was also charged with one count of retail theft.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

