Hildale Library attracts crowds; officials honored

The first public library in the Hildale and Colorado City, Arizona, area opened in November 2016 | Photo courtesy of Washington County Library System, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Hildale’s new library is proving to be a popular addition to the town, attracting about 140 users a day – well over the 50-100 visitors the county’s other small libraries experience.

“I am very pleased with the success of the Hildale library,” Washington County Library Director Joel Tucker said.

“On average, we have about 50 more visitors a day than in our other 3 small branches. The kids practically run over from school.”

The library opened in November 2016 in the former Steed Sunday School building at 440 E. Newel Avenue in Hildale. The 5,300 square-foot building was purchased from the United Effort Plan Trust in April 2016.

The Washington County Library System was recently honored for its work in opening the new library branch. The library system received the “Community Connector” Award for its work in opening a new library to serve Hildale and Colorado City, Arizona, collectively known as Short Creek.

“The Hildale community had previously been secluded, cut off from information, and pulled away from public education for over 13 years; the introduction of a new library opens the doors of possibility for over 7,000 residents,” the award states.

Read more: New public library in Hildale closer to reality; county approves building purchase

“It’s exceeded all our expectations as far as impact, positive impact in the community,” Washington County Commissioner Victor Iverson said at a May 16 regular commission meeting during which the award was presented.

“I continue to get a lot of positive feedback from folks out there that just say, ‘Look, that library is a great addition to our community,'” Iverson said.

The new library branch offers a meeting space “that’s not a church,” Tucker said in an earlier interview, along with access to information, educational opportunities, educational programming for children and adults, book clubs, WiFi, Internet access for online job applications and more.

Before the library was built, Hildale residents had to drive 25 miles to the branch library in Hurricane. Colorado City residents were served only by a Mohave County Bookmobile.

Residents of both Hildale and Colorado City are able to use the new library thanks to an interlocal agreement between Washington County and Mohave County, Arizona.

Read more: 1st public library opens in Hildale

The award was received at a conference in April from SirsiDynix, which supplies an integrated library system to Washington County, Tucker said.

Award presenters congratulated the Washington County library team and gave special recognition to Joel Tucker, Victor Iverson, Zachary Renstrom, Alan Gardner, Dean Cox, Sid Atkin, Dan McGuire, Gerald Jones, Rob Goulding, Lacie Hughes and Michele Mitchell.

Email: japplegate@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.