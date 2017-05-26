Woman dies after being thrown from motorcycle

Written by Joseph Witham
May 26, 2017
A Harley Davidson motorcycle lies on its side after its passengers were thrown off during a crash near Meadow on Interstate 15, Millard County, Utah, May 26, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman died and a man was critically injured after they were thrown from a motorcycle on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol was dispatched to the incident involving a black 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle at approximately 12:13 p.m. near the exit to Meadow, a small town in Millard County.

The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man from Farr West, Utah, and his female passenger, 36-year-old Randi L. Mahas of Ogden, were southbound on I-15 near exit 158 when they rode over a dip in the roadway.

The motorcycle then began wobbling uncontrollably at a high speed, and after weaving several times, the motorcycle tipped to its side and skidded to a stop, according to a news release issued by Utah Highway Patrol.

“Both occupants became separated from the motorcycle and neither of the occupants was wearing a helmet,” the new release reads.

Mahas died as a result of her injuries.

The motorcyclist was critically injured and transported to Fillmore by ambulance before being flown in a medical helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and witnesses and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

2 Comments

  • comments May 26, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    There’s an acronym atgatt. I never heard of it in my riding days but it’s a good one. Means ‘all the gear all the time’. There is never a good time to not be wearing all the gear on a bike–full leathers, boots, gloves, helmet, etc. When I was a young idiot I’d do the whole t-shirt, jean shorts, and flops thing; never rode w/o a helmet tho. Gearing up is a huge bother and it esp sucks when it’s over 90 out. It gets to the point where it’s just not worth it, but for those that still ride, my advice: atgatt.

  • mmsandie May 26, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    This accident proves speed and no helmet result in death or serious injuries..I see people on cycles with tank tops, shorts and glop flops trying to get a thrilled ride and ran with bad results. It’s a busy weekend and they never got a chance to enjoy… Oh that’s the 89 mph area.. Too high a speed

