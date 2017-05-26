Woman dies after being thrown from motorcycle

ST. GEORGE — A woman died and a man was critically injured after they were thrown from a motorcycle on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon.
Utah Highway Patrol was dispatched to the incident involving a black 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle at approximately 12:13 p.m. near the exit to Meadow, a small town in Millard County.
The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man from Farr West, Utah, and his female passenger, 36-year-old Randi L. Mahas of Ogden, were southbound on I-15 near exit 158 when they rode over a dip in the roadway.
The motorcycle then began wobbling uncontrollably at a high speed, and after weaving several times, the motorcycle tipped to its side and skidded to a stop, according to a news release issued by Utah Highway Patrol.
“Both occupants became separated from the motorcycle and neither of the occupants was wearing a helmet,” the new release reads.
Mahas died as a result of her injuries.
The motorcyclist was critically injured and transported to Fillmore by ambulance before being flown in a medical helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital.
This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and witnesses and may not contain the full scope of findings.
There’s an acronym atgatt. I never heard of it in my riding days but it’s a good one. Means ‘all the gear all the time’. There is never a good time to not be wearing all the gear on a bike–full leathers, boots, gloves, helmet, etc. When I was a young idiot I’d do the whole t-shirt, jean shorts, and flops thing; never rode w/o a helmet tho. Gearing up is a huge bother and it esp sucks when it’s over 90 out. It gets to the point where it’s just not worth it, but for those that still ride, my advice: atgatt.
This accident proves speed and no helmet result in death or serious injuries..I see people on cycles with tank tops, shorts and glop flops trying to get a thrilled ride and ran with bad results. It’s a busy weekend and they never got a chance to enjoy… Oh that’s the 89 mph area.. Too high a speed