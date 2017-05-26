Woman dies after being thrown from motorcycle

A Harley Davidson motorcycle lies on its side after its passengers were thrown off during a crash near Meadow on Interstate 15, Millard County, Utah, May 26, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman died and a man was critically injured after they were thrown from a motorcycle on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol was dispatched to the incident involving a black 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle at approximately 12:13 p.m. near the exit to Meadow, a small town in Millard County.

The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man from Farr West, Utah, and his female passenger, 36-year-old Randi L. Mahas of Ogden, were southbound on I-15 near exit 158 when they rode over a dip in the roadway.

The motorcycle then began wobbling uncontrollably at a high speed, and after weaving several times, the motorcycle tipped to its side and skidded to a stop, according to a news release issued by Utah Highway Patrol.

“Both occupants became separated from the motorcycle and neither of the occupants was wearing a helmet,” the new release reads.

Mahas died as a result of her injuries.

The motorcyclist was critically injured and transported to Fillmore by ambulance before being flown in a medical helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and witnesses and may not contain the full scope of findings.

