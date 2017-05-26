Southern Utah, Nevada Memorial Day observances guide

Getty Images, silhouette added | St. George News

SOUTHERN UTAH — In ceremonies and observances across the nation Monday, many people will rise with proclamations of remembrance, a battle cry that we must never forget the brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice — that of their lives — for the freedoms that exist in America today.

Programs across Southern Utah and parts of Nevada will take place at cemeteries, parks and veteran’s monuments throughout the day. The public is invited to gather and and take part in remembering.

A schedule of observances is as follows:

Monday, 7:45 a.m. (Pacific Standard Time) | Memorial Day Service | Admission: Free | Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 501 Hillside Drive, Mesquite, Nevada

Join veterans from Mesquite, Nevada at the Veterans Memorial Park in paying tribute to the fallen servicemen and women.

Monday, 8 a.m. | Memorial Day Service | Admission: Free | Location: SunRiver Veterans Honor Park, 1390 Morane Manor, St. George

American Legion Post 142 will host a Memorial Day Service at the SunRiver Veterans Honor Park. The featured speaker will be Mike Taylor, a Vietnam veteran and former prisoner of war.

Monday, 8 a.m. | Memorial Day Sunrise Service | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane City Cemetery, 255 E. 600 North, Hurricane

American Legion Post 100 will host a sunrise service at the Hurricane Cemetery followed by a pancake breakfast at the Post 100 building, 730 N. 200 West, Hurricane.

Monday, 9 a.m. | Memorial Day Observance | Admission: Free | Location: Ivins City Cemetery, 200 West 400 North, Ivins

American Legion Pot 711 will host an observance at the Ivins City Cemetery. Ivins Mayor Chris Hart will be the featured speaker.

Monday, 10 a.m. | Memorial Day Observance | Admission: Free | Location: Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph St., Washington City

American Legion Post 912 will host a Memorial Day observance at the Washington City Veterans Park.

Monday, 10 a.m. | Memorial Day Recognition | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Cemetery, 685 N. Main St., Cedar City

The public is invited to attend a Memorial Day ceremony at the Cedar City Cemetery.

Monday, 10 a.m. | Memorial Day Program | Admission: Free | Location: Parowan Cemetery, 834 Canyon Road, Parowan

Parowan will host its annual Memorial Day observance at the Parowan Cemetery.

Monday, 10:30 a.m. | Memorial Day Observance | Admission: Free | St. George Cemetery, 650 E. Tabernacle, St. George

American Legion Post 90 will host a Memorial Day Observance at the St. George Cemetery. Rep. Chris Stewart will be the featured speaker.

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

