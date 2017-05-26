2 Utah teens airlifted to hospital following rollover on Arizona Strip

Mohave County Sheriff's Office responds to a single-vehicle rollover on Mount Trumbull Loop Thursday evening, Mohave County, Ariz., May 25, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two teens from Utah were flown to the hospital Thursday after a single-vehicle rollover threw one teen from the truck, causing critical injuries. The second teen suffered multiple fractures.

Just after 6 p.m. MST, deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover reported approximately 18 miles southeast of St. George on the Mount Trumbull Loop in Arizona, Patricia Carter from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release issue Friday.

Upon arrival responding agencies found two injured teens and a severely damaged white Chevy Silverado pickup truck upside-down on its roof, the press release said.

The 17-year-old driver told officers he was driving approximately 60 m.p.h on Mount Trumbull Loop and failed to negotiate a curve in the road and lost control of the truck. The vehicle went into a roll off the dirt road, coming to rest upside-down.

The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident and remained in the vehicle. However, his 17-year-old passenger was not restrained and was thrown from the truck, landing 29 feet from where the pickup came to rest.

Two helicopters were also dispatched to the scene. The first to arrive was an Intermountain Life Flight helicopter, which transported the severely injured passenger to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Washington County Search and Rescue teams were also dispatched to the area and assisted the injured while air transport were en route to the area, one witness said.

The driver was then airlifted to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Mercy Air to be treated for injuries consistent with spinal and pelvic fractures, Carter said in the statement.

“This accident remains under investigation and alcohol does not appear to be a factor,” Carter said.

The truck was later towed after the scene was cleared.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Search and Rescue, Intermountain Life Flight and Mercy Air responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by fire department and city personnel or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

