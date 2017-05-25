MISSING: Authorities issue statewide ‘Attempt to Locate’ bulletin for 60-year-old woman

Stock image, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Authorities are searching for a 60-year-old woman reported to have called family members early Thursday morning to tell them she was stuck on a dirt road off state Route 56.

Cedar City resident Rose Marie Nelson called her son Brock Smith at 6:30 a.m. and said she was high-centered on a dirt road off SR-56 near the Lady Bug Nursery, Iron County Sheriff Mark Gower said.

The initial call was reported to Cedar City Police but has since been turned over to the sheriff’s office. A statewide Attempt to Locate bulletin was also released at around 10 a.m.

Pilots from the Southern Utah University aviation program have been contacted and are assisting in the search. Authorities have also spoken with farmers in the area.

Nelson is driving a rental vehicle reported as a 2016 Nissan Altima with Oregon plates.

Authorities are currently working to track the cell phone. However, she is using a Straight Talk cell phone, which is difficult to trace since it does not have a GPS tracking system, Gower said.

Nelson is reported to have lupus and is on medication.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cedar City Dispatch at 435-586-9445.

