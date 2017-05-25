Oswaldo Orozco

May 27, 1973 — May 22, 2017

Oswaldo “Ozzy”/“Valo” Orozco was born May 27, 1973, to the late Octavio and Tarsila Orozco. He lost his battle with cancer on May 22, 2017.

He is survived by his wife, MaryKay; children: Jorge Carrasquillo (Tahnee) and Rosa “Peaches” Garcia (Loen); siblings: Tavo, Oneyda Morales, Horacio, Eliezer and Patricia; six grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and dearest friend, Manuel Grijalva.

Funeral services

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 27, at 1 p.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, donate.lls.org and/or The Hope Lodge, Salt Lake City, (801) 844-1802.

The family would like to thank the East 8 staff of LDS Hospital for their extraordinary care. The love and compassion shown to him went above and beyond our expectations.

