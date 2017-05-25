Letter to the Editor: Get over it? I don’t think so

OPINION — In answer to the Letter to the Editor published May 12, 2017, asking us to, “Get over it.”
I can’t “get over it.” I don’t want to “get over it.” Getting over it means I’ve accepted an unhinged man who is a danger to our country and to democracy as my president.
I believe most Democrats and other anti Trump citizens would have accepted a Republican president who was not an egotistical, misogynistic, demagogue. People are not protesting a Republican president – they are protesting Donald Trump.
The citizens of this country have elected the most inept leader in the history of the free world. He does not have the finesse to deal with world leaders or the ability to address the myriad of problems this country and the world are facing.
I’m embarrassed that we have a president who has such a poor command of language that he talks and tweets like a grade school bully. I am a Democrat, but I sent a donation to John Kasich hoping he would be the Republican nominee. I won’t “get over it” until Donald Trump is out of office.
Written by Sandra Vavrek, St. George, Utah
Letters to the Editor are not the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only a light edit for technical style and formatting. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them.
You are correct, his language skills leave a lot to be desired..but when I read his new word for terrorists, not to say Muslims, or Middle East but they are LOSERS.i thought a loser was one who did something and didn,t win,,, but if they accomplished what they wanted to do they can,t be called losers..
Well now Sandra you get to experience what the rest of us have felt over the last eight years of a presidency that was chock full of incompetence, no respect for the Constitution, the number of Americans on welfare hitting record highs, taxpayers losing 25 billion dollars on Obama’s bailout of General Motors and Chrysler.
Furthermore, Obama’s administration gave guns to Mexican cartels that were used to murder hundreds of Mexicans and border agent Brian Terry and Obama’s campaign contributors at Solyndra were handed 535 million dollars of taxpayer money that the Obama Administration knew they would never be able to pay back.
Lastly, but hardly last on the huge list of Obama failures, Obama undermined the credibility of America’s peace keepers, police and military.
“Getting over it” also means you’ll have to accept the fact that Obama will go down in history as Americas worst ever president.
You may try Rubiks cubes for therapy.
You are not very good on getting your facts straight. The bailout of GM and Chrysler occurred during the Bush administration as part of the TARP in December of 2008.
“Utah guns” has a short memory (like a goldfish) as with a lot of hard-right wingnuts. His brain isn’t capable of remembering any history that occurred before Obama. His mind selectively blocks out anything that occurred under the Bush II regime. So utahguns, The bush II admin brought the economy to near total collapse; explain to us how this was obama’s fault…
I think you have it backwards– the current resident in the White House will go down as the worst. He had the worst approval rating of any newly-elected president and it just keeps falling. The best thing about Trump is the comic relief, since Alec Baldwin has his impersonation of the Giant Cheeto down cold.
And since your name has guns in it, lets talk guns and the Constitution: how many of your guns did you lose under Obama? Yeah, same here….zero. Funny thing, those pesky facts.
Since you want to take a trip down memory lane, lets look at some of Bush’s failed programs:
Failed Social Security reform–https://www.brookings.edu/research/why-the-2005-social-security-initiative-failed-and-what-it-means-for-the-future/
Failure of Bush Tax Cuts– (so lets do them again under tRump)–http://www.slate.com/articles/business/moneybox/2011/06/happy_10th_birthday_bush_tax_cuts.html
Failure of Solyndra (yes, it was Bush, not Obama)–https://thinkprogress.org/exclusive-timeline-bush-administration-advanced-solyndra-loan-guarantee-for-two-years-media-blow-the-8d84461033cd
So now you’ll whine about Obama and you expect us to “let it go” when it comes to Trump. He’s colluded with Russia, he’s tried to obstruct an FBI investigation, hired Flynn after being advised not to because he was dirty,
As for Obama, we didn’t start the bailouts. Bush put his signature on the first ones. And since no one complained about those, he continued the program…only to have every Republican on the planet come apart. Obama took the economy from one of the lowest points in history and brought it back. Trump inherited an economy that was robust. As for the money we lost on the automaker’s bailout? GM paid their loan back in record time, and ten years early.
You need to see your doctor, because its obvious your meds are working.
WOW! You are quite the imbecile when it comes to factual finger pointing. Every one of your claims all happened under Bush. What planet are you living on? This is the constant form of delusion the right keeps eluding to because they can’t find any actual fact based incompetence during the Obama administration. You conservatives are supporting delusional conspiracy minded politicians all the way from local to federal levels. Your blame game is obviously not working anymore, the civilized world is coming to shut you down.
Every day Trump is President is one less day Hillary would have. That’s a good thing. The bad thing is Hillary isn’t in jail, yet. That’s what I can’t get over.
I think the reason Trump hasnt had Clinton prosecuted is because he’s too busy trying to keep his cabinet appointees out of prison.
Priorities, y’know.