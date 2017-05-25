Letter to the Editor: Get over it? I don’t think so

Composite photo, St. George News

OPINION — In answer to the Letter to the Editor published May 12, 2017, asking us to, “Get over it.”

I can’t “get over it.” I don’t want to “get over it.” Getting over it means I’ve accepted an unhinged man who is a danger to our country and to democracy as my president.

I believe most Democrats and other anti Trump citizens would have accepted a Republican president who was not an egotistical, misogynistic, demagogue. People are not protesting a Republican president – they are protesting Donald Trump.

The citizens of this country have elected the most inept leader in the history of the free world. He does not have the finesse to deal with world leaders or the ability to address the myriad of problems this country and the world are facing.

I’m embarrassed that we have a president who has such a poor command of language that he talks and tweets like a grade school bully. I am a Democrat, but I sent a donation to John Kasich hoping he would be the Republican nominee. I won’t “get over it” until Donald Trump is out of office.

Written by Sandra Vavrek, St. George, Utah

