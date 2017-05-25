2 boys abducted in St. George confirmed in Mexico; federal authorities working to locate them

Missing endangered composite image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police have confirmed that two boys abducted in St. George Wednesday by their noncustodial father are now somewhere in Mexico. Federal authorities are actively working to locate them.

Jesus Lopez, 11, and Angel Lopez, 9, are confirmed to be in Mexico with their father, 51-year-old Ricardo Lopez, the St. George Police Department said Thursday.

“We have spoken with the person who drove them there (to Mexico),” St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said. “This person learned of the situation after dropping them off. They have been working with us to give us as much information as possible to help locate the boys.”

Ricardo Lopez is recently divorced from the boys’ mother, who has sole custody of the children, police said. Ricardo Lopez had agreed to take the boys to school Wednesday morning, but they never arrived.

Police believed Ricardo Lopez was headed to Tijuana, Mexico, with the children in a red 2007 Dodge Caliber.

“We have also confirmed that Ricardo sold the Dodge Caliber to a person in Mesquite, (Nevada),” officials said Thursday, “so we are no longer looking for that vehicle.”

As this report is published, the St. George Police Department said it is actively working with the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations to locate the boys in Mexico.

