‘Sunset on the Square’ celebrates 10 years of movies in the park

Families gather on the lawn of Town Square Park to enjoy a movie at Sunset on the Square, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Dawn McLain, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — “Sunset on the Square,” the Friday night free family movie series, is pleased to announce the 2017 season. The program, located at Town Square Park in the heart of St. George, is now in its 10th year providing quality family entertainment to locals and tourists alike.

Sunset on the Square is held the second and fourth Friday of the month, May 26 through Aug. 25. Each event features a free movie in the park, games, prizes, food, face painting, dancing and more. Movies will start at dusk, but the fun will begin around 6 p.m. with live entertainment, dancing and prize giveaways leading up to the movie.

“Sunset on the Square has become a staple event in St. George,” said Dawn McLain, Sunset on the Square organizer. “We’re known for family friendly fun, prizes, movies and so much more. Over the years I have really enjoyed watching our young Sunset on the Square fans grow up, and I look forward to seeing them throughout the summer.”

The 2017 season gets started Friday with Disney’s popular show “Moana.”

In addition to the movie, excitement is roaring through the community in anticipation of the United Way Dixie season kickoff of the crowd favorite “Ball Drop for Charity Prize Giveaway” to be held in conjunction with Sunset on the Square, McLain said.

The United Way Dixie and Cherry Creek Media’s Ball Drop for Charity event plans to kick off the season Friday with exclusive prizes to be won, including $500 cash from Chartway Federal Credit Union, an Apple iPad and a three-month family pass to the Washington City Community Center.

The Ball Drop for Charity event organizers said they plan to give away prizes all summer long leading up to the “Grand Ball Drop Finale,” where Premier Car & Truck will be giving away a car, which will be revealed Friday by Ron Caplin, owner of Premier Car & Truck.

Funds generated from the Ball Drop for Charity benefit United Way Dixie and their 15 nonprofit partner agencies, including SwitchPoint Community Resource Center, The Doctor’s Volunteer Clinic, The Learning Center for Families and more as they collectively work together to provide vital human service programs in Washington County.

Ball entries are a donation of $5 for one entry or $20 for five. Entries can be purchased by visiting United way Dixie online and making a donation.

Donations can also be made in person at the Cherry Creek Media Station, 750 Ridgeview Drive, or the Premier Car & Truck Dealership located at 116 W. St. George Blvd. For more information contact the United Way Dixie office at 435-674-5939 or info@unitedwaydixie.org.

For 10 years Sunset on the Square has been a huge success, drawing large crowds at each movie, especially special event nights such as the Season Kick Off, Nonprofit Night and Season Finale.

“When people ask me about Sunset on the Square, I always say, if you haven’t attended yet you really need to go, it’s so much more than just a movie,” McLain said. “There’s a reason so many people come. Many of them have come to nearly every event since we first started. For me, I just love watching the smiles on the kids’ faces.”

This year’s movie schedule is as follows:

May 26 – “Moana” | PG | 103 min.

| | June 9 – “Princess Bride” | PG | 103 min.

| | June 23 – “Storks” | PG | 87 min.

| | July 14 – “Little Rascals” | PG | 83 min.

– | | July 28 – “Trolls” | PG | 92 min.

– | | August 11 – “Jungle Book” | PG | 105 min.

– | | August 25 – “Sing” | PG | 110 min.

For more information about Sunset on the Square or to sponsor or purchase a booth please contact Dawn McLain, event coordinator at 702-860-2341 or dawn@writeituponline.com.

