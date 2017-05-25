TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | May 26-28
Memorial Day observances
- Monday, 8 a.m. | Memorial Day Service | Admission: Free | Location: SunRiver Veterans Honor Park, 1390 Morane Manor, St. George
- Monday, 8 a.m. | Memorial Day Sunrise Service | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane City Cemetery, 255 E. 600 North, Hurricane
- Monday, 9 a.m. | Memorial Day Observance | Admission: Free | Location: Ivins City Cemetery, 200 West 400 North, Ivins
- Monday, 10 a.m. | Memorial Day Observance | Admission: Free | Location: Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph St., Washington City
- Monday, 10 a.m. | Memorial Day Recognition | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Cemetery, 685 N. Main St., Cedar City
- Monday, 10 a.m. | Memorial Day Program | Admission: Free | Location: Parowan Cemetery, 834 Canyon Road, Parowan
- Monday, 10:30 a.m. | Memorial Day Observance | Admission: Free | St. George Cemetery, 650 E. Tabernacle, St. George
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Afghan and Quilt Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The View Exhibit | Admission: $0-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 N. 200 East, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Turn Up the Heat Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | That Looks Sketchy Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Art Works Gallery, 16 N. 100 West, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Summer Art Party | Admission: Free | Location: AE&D Art Studio, 491 S. Main St., Cedar City
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Docutah@TheElectric: “The Golden Age” | Admission: $10 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. | Free Hanksville-Burpee Dinosaur Quarry Tours | Admission: Free | Location: Hanksville-Burpee Dinosaur Quarry, The Hanksville-Burpee Dinosaur Quarry site is located approximately 10 miles northwest of Hanksville and is about a 30-minute drive from Highway 24
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Silver Reef Museum Lecture: From Folklore to History | Admission: $4 | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George
Entertainment
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Annie Get Your Gun” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Brigadoon” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Sunset on the Square: “Moana” | Admission: Free; food vendors vary | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Yoga to Uplift Kids in Peru | Admission: $10 donation | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George
- Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Help Fox Beat Cancer Yard Sale | Admission: Free; items for purchase vary; car wash, $5 | Location: Sandstone Elementary, 850 N. 2450 E., St. George
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Kitten Adoption | Admission: Free; adoption fees vary | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons Grocery Store, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Student Night | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Red Rock Live: Dick Earl’s Electric Witness | Admission: Free | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Honkey Tonk Heroes | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 Highway 89 A, Fredonia, Arizona
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Josh Larson | Admission: $5 | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Fiyah Rootz | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale
- Saturday, 5-7 p.m. | Blackhawk Walters Album Release Party | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Gunlock County | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Game Night | Admission: No cover | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City
- Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | Summer Kick Off Party | Admission: Fundraiser | Location: Duck On In Saloon, Duck Creek Village
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 9:30 a.m. | Ladies No Drop Road Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Crosby Family Confluence Park, 2099 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Women’s Ride Day | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle, 446 W. 100 South, St. George
- Saturday, 9-10 a.m. | Barefoot Tai Chi in the Park | Admission: Free; donations welcome | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 South 400 East, St. George
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Katie Jo Drum Circle | Admission: Free; donations accepted | Location: Mathis Park, 1820 W. Mathis Park Place, St. George
- Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Cedar Break Star Party | Admission: Free | Location: Point Supreme Overlook, Cedar Breaks National Monument
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
