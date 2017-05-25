Connie Jones

May 6, 1937 — May 23, 2017

Surrounded by family and friends, our sweet momma, grandmother, aunt and friend, Connie N. Jones, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2017, reuniting with her eternal sweetheart and many loved ones who had gone before. She was born in Spanish Fork, Utah, on May 6, 1937, to Eric Arthur Nelson and Blanche Haynes Nelson. The youngest and last living of 10 children, she was thoroughly adored by her parents, siblings, and many nieces and nephews, who were older than her.

Growing up in Spanish Fork, she loved spending time in their family’s large orchard and riding horses with her friends. Connie enjoyed visiting her dad’s corner variety store, always eating black licorice. Her most favorite pastime was playing their old player piano for hours on end.

Heber J. Grant was a close family friend and it wasn’t unusual for him to be a regular guest in their home. Connie’s dad passed away on Thanksgiving Day when she was seven years old. Later, her mother married Bert Webb and the family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where Connie graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1956.

Serving an LDS mission in Southern Australia in 1960 was a great highlight in her life. She learned from and dearly loved her mission president, Elder Bruce R. McConkie. In Australia, she made lifelong friends who she has kept in contact with over the years.

While working at Vegas Village, Connie caught the eye and heart of Ronald I. Jones. They were married in the Los Angeles LDS Temple on April 25, 1963. In 1977 they moved their young family to the St. George area and have called it home ever since.

Connie’s family already misses her sweet, caring, compassionate and loving nature. She was the glue that kept extended family and friends close. So many will miss her weekly calls to see how everyone is doing. She was always so warm and thoughtful. She had a wonderful gift of remembering other’s circumstances and truly cared about those around her.

Facebook had become Connie’s most recent favorite pastime, allowing her to keep in touch with friends and family around the world. She was always the first to wish you a happy birthday and reminded us all often that she “loves you much.”

Connie was preceded in death by her eternal sweetheart of 45 years, Ronald I. Jones; children: Tammy (Clay) Brinkerhoff of Washington, Utah; Mark Jones of St. George; Kim (Dave) Guymon of St. George; and JoLynn (Zachary) Fraser of Walla Walla, Washington; and 10 grandkids that brought sunshine to her soul.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at the Morningside LDS 6 th Ward Chapel, 930 S. Morningside Drive, St. George, Utah.

at the Morningside LDS 6 Ward Chapel, 930 S. Morningside Drive, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held Tuesday , prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

, prior to services, from at the church. Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, hug and kiss your loved ones and like Connie’s status on Facebook.