Red flag fire weather warning issued for Mesquite, surrounding area

Fire changes directions with high winds in the area behind Hafen Lane Park close to the Virgin River, Mesquite, Nev., May 14, 2016 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. – The National Weather Service out of Las Vegas has issued a red flag fire weather warning for the Mesquite, Nevada, area as well as southeast Nevada and northwest Arizona overall.

The warning will be in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday and is projected to include gusty winds and low relative humidity.

Affected area

Mohave County in Arizona, as well as Clark County and the southwest portion of Lincoln County in Nevada (see the map featured in this article).

Wind

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 35 mph.

Humidity

Minimum relative humidity mainly in the single digits.

Impacts

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Precautionary/preparedness actions

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

