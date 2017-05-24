Graco recalls more than 25,000 car seats; may not restrain child in crash

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Graco Children’s Products Inc. is recalling more than 25,000 car seats that may not properly restrain children during a crash. The company issued a recall Wednesday for its My Ride 65 model car seat.

“The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration evaluates the restraint system compliance including the individual components of the car seat and the complete car seat in a dynamic crash simulation,” according to the Graco recall. “During a test of the individual harness restraint component, the webbing on certain My Ride 65 convertible car seats did not meet federal requirements for breaking strength.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that the webbing in the Graco My Ride 65 car seat failed to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

“In the event of a serious motor vehicle crash, the harness webbing restraining the child may break resulting in a child not being properly restrained,” the safety administration noted.

The recall affects 25,494 units manufactured between May and August of 2014 and sold in the United States.

Model numbers include 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015 and 1794334. Units with a webbing code tag of 2014/06 are affected.

Graco customers affected by the recall will receive free replacement kits with a new harness after filling out an online replacement form.

The recall is expected to begin July 17, 2017.

Owners may contact Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109.

For additional information on the recall consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit www.safercar.gov.

Resources

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.