BREAKING NEWS: 2 children abducted from St. George, possibly headed to Mexico

ST. GEORGE — Police and family members are searching for two children who went missing from St. George and are believed by authorities to possibly be endangered. The children were last seen in St. George on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The children’s non-custodial father, Ricardo Flores, 51, is suspected of abducting 11-year-old Jesus Lopez and 9-year-old Angel Lopez from St. George, the St. George Police Department said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“(Flores) is recently divorced from the boy’s mother, who has sole custody,” police said. “Ricardo was to take the boys to school (Wednesday) morning but they never arrived.”

Flores is believed to be headed to Tijuana, Mexico, with the two children in a red 2007 Dodge Caliber with Utah license plate E46 2AC, officials said, noting that the Dodge Caliber is pulling a trailer covered by a blue tarp.

The St. George Police Department is actively working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the case.

If you have any information about this case, call 911. Reference incident No. 17P012626. You may also contact the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Hotline at 1-800-843-5678.

Descriptions

Name: Ricardo Flores (suspect, non-custodial father)

Age: 51 years old

Height: 5’4”

Weight: 164 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Name: Jesus Lopez

Age: 11 years old

Height: 4’8”

Weight: 80 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Name: Angel Lopez

Age: 9 years old

Height: 4’5”

Weight: 65 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

