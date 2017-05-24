‘Issues over Eggs’ brings local politics to the breakfast table

Washington County Commissioners Zachary Renstrom, Victor Iverson and Dean Cox, undated | Photo courtesy of the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — If you like to discuss your favorite political issues over a hot meal, then make an effort to attend the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce as it hosts the Washington County Commission at an “Issues Over Eggs” breakfast Thursday at 7:30 a.m.

The Washington County Commission currently includes Zachary Renstrom, Victor Iverson and Dean Cox. This public forum will be a good opportunity to hear about the issues Washington County faces on a regular basis and offer feedback and suggestions to the commissioners.

Iverson testified Tuesday in the nation’s Capitol before the Subcommittee on Federal Lands in support of a bill that directs the Department of Interior to fully implement provisions of the Omnibus Public Land Management Act of 2009.

The bill directs the Interior Department to issue any necessary rights-of-way for a proposed northern transportation route and authorize the development of utilities needed to keep up with the growing Southern Utah population.

Read more: Stewart, Iverson testify before Congress, charge promises were broken

Intermountain Healthcare sponsors the breakfast at the SelectHealth Auditorium, located at 1424 E. Foremaster Drive in St. George. There is no cost and the general public is invited to attend.

Event details:

What: “Issues Over Eggs” breakfast and public forum with the Washington County Commission.

When: Thursday, May 25, at 7:30 a.m.

Where: SelectHealth Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.

This event is open to the public. No reservations are required.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews