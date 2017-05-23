LDS Church provides update on President Monson’s health

LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson announces five new temples at the April 2017 general conference, Salt Lake City, Utah, April 2, 2017 | Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that church president Thomas S. Monson will no longer be attending meetings in the church offices due to “limitations incident to his age,” church officials said.

Adding that Monson will remain at his home, officials said that the president will be communicating with and conferring with his counselors as needed.

“President Monson is grateful that the work of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles continues without interruption,” the statement released by the church said.

If circumstances dictate, then Monson’s counselors Henry B. Eyring and Dieter F. Uchtdorf will oversee the responsibilities of the church.

Monson was hospitalized for several days in April after the church concluded its annual general conference. He attended four out of the six sessions. LDS church spokesman Eric Hawkins said at that time that Monson was “feeling the effects of advancing age.”

The church has operated with members of the First Presidency fulfilling the role of the president before, with former presidents Spencer W. Kimball in the 1980s and Ezra Taft Benson in the 1990s.

“It is important,” former president Gordon B. Hinckley said in 1994, “that there be no doubts or concerns about the governance of the church and the exercise of the prophetic gifts, including the right to inspiration and revelation in administering the affairs and programs of the Church, when the president may be ill or is not able to function fully.”

Monson became the 16th president-prophet of the LDS Church on Feb. 3, 2008, following the death of Hinckley.

The church statement concludes by saying, “He (Monson) appreciates the prayers and support of Church members.”

The statement released from the church is as follows:

