On the EDge: Bailing out early is a smart political move for Chaffetz

OPINION – Jason Chaffetz punched all the right buttons.

As the representative from Utah’s 3rd District, his political star was on a streaking arc.

Of course, when he first entered politics, it looked like he would be one of those guys destined for obscurity.

He successfully guided Jon Huntsman to the governor’s mansion and, in January 2005, became Huntsman’s chief of staff.

Nobody gave him much of a chance, though, when he decided to take on six-term incumbent Chris Cannon for the House. In Utah, it is bad form to challenge an incumbent Republican and the numbers reflected that as Chaffetz, just days before the Republican caucus, polled with only 4 percent support.

Something, however, happened on the way to the party convention, where Chaffetz posted an impressive 59-41 percent win over Cannon

Despite the fact that then President George W. Bush, Sen. Orrin Hatch, former Sen. Bob Bennett and most of Utah’s Republican moguls threw their weight behind Cannon, Chaffetz thumped him in the primary, winning 60 percent of the vote, appealing to new wave conservatives who latched onto the outer edges of the far, far right. He swept into the House with 66 percent of voters supporting him. His popularity with voters continued to rise and there is no reason to believe he would have lost had he decided to run again in 2018.

He had established his position as a Hillary Clinton-hating, anti-Affordable Care Act, demonically fiscal conservative (who slept on a cot in his office), anti-marijuana legalization, global warming-disbelieving, Planned Parenthood-hating, same-sex marriage opposing kind of Republican Utahns take to their bosom.

He fell in with the other hard right Republicans and quickly rose to the lofty position of chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

His course was firm, even when he flip-flopped on Donald Trump, first opposing him for his lewd, anti-woman comments, then offering a last-minute endorsement when Trump’s fortunes changed.

That’s why it wasn’t really much of a surprise when he announced he would not run again for the House and stepped up his retirement date to the end of June.

There was, of course, speculation that he himself was about to be outed for some conspiracy theory charges that have yet to take real shape and form; that somebody had the goods on him and that discretion was the better part of valor, leading him to quit his job early into this term.

I don’t know if, indeed, that is true. Given the political climate, it is never a surprise any more when an elected official ends up on the wrong side of some investigation. But, we have no evidence of any Chaffetz misdeeds other than arrogant partisanship and a regressive political agenda.

Insiders say Chaffetz is taking time to build a war chest to make a run for governor when Gary Herbert’s current term ends in 2020. Herbert has said it is unlikely that he will seek another term.

There has also been talk that Chaffetz will become a Fox News commentator to keep his face before the public and build upon his popularity to pad his profile for the gubernatorial race.

Maybe.

I mean, if anybody can out-Hannity Sean Hannity in terms of radical conservatism, it is Chaffetz.

What I think is really taking place here is that Chaffetz, who is a smart cookie when it comes to politics, realizes that the GOP is in such a downward spiral that it is likely to suck down any and all who get caught up in its wake.

With presidential approval numbers at all-time lows and one fumbling embarrassment after another befuddling the splintering party, Chaffetz wants to put as much distance between himself and Washington, D.C., as possible before making a run for governor.

He knows there will be a lasting stink on those who remain administration loyalists and that voters will turn out with vengeance in 2018 where, even in states like Utah, Democrats will, at worst, put up a strong showing.

That’s also why, if you look closely, you will notice that Chaffetz has also changed his course a bit and is encouraging fired FBI chief James Comey and others to come forward with memos, testimony and any other pertinent information regarding Russia, the Comey firing or potential obstruction of justice or abuse of power charges.

It’s a way to cleanse the record no matter which way this whole mess goes, a way to purge the guilt-by-association that will ruin Election Day 2018 for so many Republicans. He will be able to point to the record and say, “well, I put the screws on the administration to come clean.” Plus, he won’t have to face the possibility, as slim as it is in Utah, of losing his House seat.

Chaffetz has made some money, he can go back into private business or become a talking head and come out just fine. I mean, let’s face it, Fox News needs somebody to replace the departed Bill O’Reilly.

Washington, D.C., is a fairly unsavory place these days and, honestly, Chaffetz is smart in getting out while he can, readjust his politics over the course of the next few years and stroke the voters to set himself up for a sweet gig as governor.

Chaffetz is pretty good at that sort of thing.

I remember when Jon Huntsman first announced he wanted to be governor.

He made a tour of the state, visiting editorial boards at newspapers throughout Utah, pitching his case.

His first visit to St. George was a disaster.

As the meeting ended, he acknowledged as much, telling us he would be much better prepared next time.

Jason Chaffetz was in the room that day, taking notes, wincing occasionally, watching the reaction of those in the room.

Next time Huntsman came around, he was clearly focused, had sharp answers with substance and depth and he had gained enough political savvy to exude a sense of confidence and purpose. When he left, we didn’t ask ourselves if Huntsman knew why he was running.

That’s why I seriously doubt we have seen the last of Jason Chaffetz, who will take this hiatus to reinvent and present himself to voters as the only logical candidate for governor in 2020.

Ed Kociela is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

No bad days!

Email: edkociela.mx@gmail.com

Twitter: @STGnews, @EdKociela