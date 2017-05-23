Oliver Hutchings

April 21, 2017 — May 18, 2017

Oliver Cecil Hutchings and his twin brother, Porter Wesley, appeared 3 and a half months earlier than expected. Ollie was almost the exact opposite of his twin, Porter. He had dark hair, darker skin, and instead of being laid back he had permanent scowl lines and a personality universally described as “feisty.”

Although he had many problems, he fought as hard as he could for almost a month, during which time we grew to love him more than we thought possible. Although we know he was also here “long enough” we will sorely miss him and look forward to holding our sweet boys Ollie and Porter again. We want to thank all of the wonderful nurses, doctors and other caregivers in the Dixie Regional NICU for their love, support and hard work helping our boys.

Ollie is preceded in death by his brother, Porter, and is survived by parents, Jon and Bridget, brothers, JT and Emersen, sister, Harper. Grandparents are Tracy and Tami Cox of Hurricane, Utah, and Dennis and Alison Hutchings of Springville, Utah.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be at the Hurricane Cemetery at 11 a.m. Friday, May 26. All are welcome.

