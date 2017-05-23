‘Meet the Chamber’ luncheon features Legend Solar

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce “Meet the Chamber” luncheon Wednesday will be held at Legend Solar, 204 Playa Della Rosita in Washington, and catered by Grandma Tobler’s Bakery.

Since 2012, Legend Solar has set the bar as Utah’s fastest-growing provider of solar power for businesses and homes, according to a news release issued by the Chamber.

Recognized at No. 29 on the 2016 Inc. 500 list of fastest growing companies in the United States, the company has been expanding throughout Utah, Nevada and Oregon with future expansion plans for Washington, Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.

With the recent launch of a new division of the company and a new line of products, Legend Solar is now helping homeowners to both produce their own power and to conserve energy at the same time. It’s a product the company is calling Legend 360 – Complete Modern Energy.

Legend Solar will help customize its products to meet each family’s needs and take advantage of appropriate tax credits and aggressive financing so homeowners and businesses can afford solar power and other energy-saving options, the release states. The company is helping home owners own their power, while consuming less of it, rather than continuing to rent energy from the power companies.

Event details

What: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce “Meet the Chamber” luncheon.

Where: Legend Solar, 204 Playa Della Rosita, Washington.

When: Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free, no reservation required.

