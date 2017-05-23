MISSING: Public’s help sought in locating St. George teen

Written by Kimberly Scott
May 23, 2017

ST. GEORGE — St. George police are asking for the public’s help Tuesday in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Zane Michael Brown ran away from his home Monday evening and was last seen in the area of Valley View Drive in St. George, according to a statement issued by the St. George Police Department.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored tank-top, basketball shorts and black or blue Nike shoes, police said.

“Zane is still believed to be in the area,” police said Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300. Reference incident No. 17P012485 when calling.

Description of Brown

  • Age: 15
  • Height: 6 feet
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Sex: Male
  • Weight: 135 pounds
  • Build: Slim
  • Complexion: Fair

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

