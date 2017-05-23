Docutah series continues with 4 monthly screenings remaining

Docutah International Documentary Film Festival | Logo courtesy of Docutah, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The popular Docutah@TheElectric monthly screening series continues through August with four more films to discover and enjoy. The monthly series leads up to the Docutah International Documentary Film Festival, which will be held in September.

The monthly screening have had great success throughout this year, with many sold out crowds.

Tickets to the Docutah@TheElectric series are $10. Advanced reservations are required and can be made online. The Electric Theater is located at 68 E. Tabernacle in St. George.

A schedule of films to be screened is as follows:

Friday, May 26, 7 p.m. | “The Golden Age”

This film documents a season in the life of the highly competitive Golden Age League, a group of middle-aged former World Cup soccer players mostly from Latin America, who play in Corona Park, Queens, New York. With muscles creaking, hairlines receding and waistlines expanding, these skilled players compete at a level never before documented, while holding day jobs as window washers, traders and electricians.

“The Golden Age” screening will be hosted by director Phil Tuckett and producer-director Scott Duncan.

Friday, June 30, 7 p.m. | “3000 Cups of Tea”

This is the story of Greg Mortenson’s mission to bring about peace through education, his meteoric rise and the scandal that brought him to his knees. The film explores the brilliance and the blindness of a great but sometimes flawed human being, finally revealing what happened since the scandal to the man, his schools and his dream of spreading “peace through books not bombs.”

The “3000 Cups of Tea” screening will be hosted by producer-director Jennifer Jordan.

Friday, July 28, 7 p.m. | “New York Doll”

A recovering alcoholic and recent convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Arthur “Killer” Kane of the rock band The New York Dolls is given a chance at reuniting with his band after 30 years. Director Greg Whiteley’s documentary tells the story of the glam rock/punk band The New York Dolls from their meteoric rise to their drug and alcohol riddled demise to their attempt at a surprise comeback.

“New York Doll” will be hosted by director Greg Whiteley.

Friday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. | “The Atomic Cafe”

This darkly humorous documentary consists of archival footage about nuclear warfare. Drawing largely on government propaganda and training films for American soldiers, the movie, presented in collage form, features clips from early in the Cold War era that are filled with alarming misinformation. In 2016 the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

“The Atomic Cafe” screening will be hosted by Jayne Loader, one of the film’s directors.

