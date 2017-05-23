Fredrick Osborn

September 28, 1930 — May 16, 2017

Fredrick Walter Osborn, 86, passed away May 16, 2017. He was born Sept. 28, 1930, to Hester Moore and Donald Osborn in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He was married to Delores Mae Suttorp in 1954.

He was an alumnus of the University of Michigan and a Naval veteran. An electrical engineer by profession, he retired from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, where he participated in the development of the Galileo space probe. He won two battles with cancer and spent his retirement building his dream home and pursuing his love of aviation. He loved to swim and participate in political discussions.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Delores; sister, Molly; son, Douglas; daughter, Katherine; and granddaughter, Alana. He is preceded in death by his father, mother and sister, Viola.

Donations may be made to the Southern Utah Veterans Home, located at 160 N. 200 East, Ivins, Utah, 84738; or Dixie Regional Medical Center, 1380 E. Medical Center Dr., St. George, Utah, 84790.

