Dixie State University to host open house at Hurricane Education Center

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University is hosting an open house at its recently remodeled Hurricane Education Center as a way for the community to meet the center’s new director and learn about the expanded lineup of academic programs.

The open house is set to take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Hurricane Education Center, located at 112 S. 700 West in Hurricane. A short program will start at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

“We want to let the community know that we are here, we are part of this community and we want to work with and support the community partners we have both academically and professionally,” Chris Gifford, director of the Hurricane Education Center, said. “Dixie State University has made a sizeable investment in renovating and updating the center, which has shown me, and hopefully the community, that DSU values their partnership with the Hurricane Valley community and proudly stands with them.”

Offering certification programs such as Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), Certified Nursing Assistant, EMT, A-EMT and Paramedic, the center makes it possible for students to complete entire programs without leaving the Hurricane Valley. Dixie State University general education courses in fine arts, physical and life sciences, computer information systems, math, history and political science are also available at the Hurricane Education Center.

Additionally, the center houses a full-service testing center that is open to both students and professionals for various tests, including the college placement test and proctored tests. Located within walking distance from Hurricane High School, the center also offers concurrent enrollment options for high school students, helping them save time and money by offering courses that fulfill high school and college general requirements.

For more information about Dixie State University’s Hurricane Education Center, call 435-652-7910 or visit hurricane.dixie.edu.

