Fire destroys Littlefield home

Written by Ric Wayman
May 22, 2017
A fire destroyed a mobile home Monday evening. Littlefield, Arizona, May 22, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam Fire Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Monday evening fire destroyed a double-wide mobile home in Littlefield, Arizona, leaving the owner and his family homeless.

A fire destroyed a mobile home Monday evening. Littlefield, Arizona, May 22, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam Fire Department, St. George News

The fire was reported about 5 p.m. Arizona time, 6 p.m. MDT.  When firefighters arrived they found a fully engulfed mobile home across the street from the U-Haul Storage on Scenic Boulevard with the residents outside.

“Fully engulfed when we got there,” Beaver Dam Fire Chief Jeff Hunt said. “Lots of stuff around the yard on fire as well, yeah, it was quite a fire. It took us a lot to get it out. We ended up having Mesquite and Bunkerville come help us.”

Hunt said the residents were inside when the fire started but they all got out safely and without injury.

“I know that they contacted the Red Cross. The homeowner himself told me he did not have insurance,” Hunt said, “so he is out everything. He was going to try to get as much help as he could. They did find a place to go for the night.”

Hunt said the mobile home was a total loss, adding that it took firefighters about 3 hours to contain the blaze. No injuries were reported to firefighters or residents.

The chief said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Ric Wayman A native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Ric was bitten by the news bug as a staff writer and associate editor of the Palisades High School Tideline. After school he entered the media as a radio personality, both playing music and reporting news. Ric moved to St. George in the 1980s and was the morning personality on all three major AM stations in town. An avid amateur radio operator, Ric is looking for a good band to play in, as he plays keyboards, bass and guitar. Ric lives in the center of St. George.

Posted in Flood and Fire, Local, NewsTagged , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply