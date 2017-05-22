Fire destroys Littlefield home

A fire destroyed a mobile home Monday evening. Littlefield, Arizona, May 22, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam Fire Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Monday evening fire destroyed a double-wide mobile home in Littlefield, Arizona, leaving the owner and his family homeless.

The fire was reported about 5 p.m. Arizona time, 6 p.m. MDT. When firefighters arrived they found a fully engulfed mobile home across the street from the U-Haul Storage on Scenic Boulevard with the residents outside.

“Fully engulfed when we got there,” Beaver Dam Fire Chief Jeff Hunt said. “Lots of stuff around the yard on fire as well, yeah, it was quite a fire. It took us a lot to get it out. We ended up having Mesquite and Bunkerville come help us.”

Hunt said the residents were inside when the fire started but they all got out safely and without injury.

“I know that they contacted the Red Cross. The homeowner himself told me he did not have insurance,” Hunt said, “so he is out everything. He was going to try to get as much help as he could. They did find a place to go for the night.”

Hunt said the mobile home was a total loss, adding that it took firefighters about 3 hours to contain the blaze. No injuries were reported to firefighters or residents.

The chief said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

