Motorists can expect delays as SR-389 chip seal work progresses

SR-389 near Colorado City, Arizona. SR-389 is undergoing chip seal work in May with an anticipating completion in early summer, Colorado City, Arizona, May 21, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Sgt. John Bottoms Arizona Department of Public Safety, St. George News

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. – Motorists traveling between Colorado City and Fredonia on Arizona’s state Route-389 have likely noticed the road work that began last Monday. The Arizona Department of Transportation is engaged in chip seal work on nearly 28 miles of roadway and are advising travelers to expect delays.

“Construction is scheduled during daylight hours, Mondays through Fridays, and is scheduled for completion by early summer,” ADOT officials said in a press release issued last week.

Work is taking place at milepost .05 in Colorado City through to milepost 28 west of Fredonia.

During this time, SR-389 will be reduced to a single lane of travel with a pilot car guiding traffic back and forth through the work zone. Expect delays of 15 minutes or more.

“Please allow extra time for travel, observe reduced speeds in the work zone and be alert for crews and equipment,” ADOT officials said on the project’s website.

No weekend or holiday construction is anticipated and construction is anticipated to be completed by early summer this year.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions and closures, but it’s possible that unscheduled impacts might occur because of weather or other factors.

