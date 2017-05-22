It’s all in the holes: Mesquite Gaming hires expert bowling center manager

Mike Yoder, the new Bowling Center manager at the Virgin River Hotel and Casino, Mesquite, Nevada, undated | Photo courtesy of Mesquite Gaming, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Mesquite Gaming, owner of Virgin River Hotel and CasaBlanca Resort, recently welcomed new bowling center manager Mike Yoder, who brings more than 14 years experience running pro shops and possesses the rare skill of drilling bowling balls.

Yoder’s technical knowledge, training and exceptional ball-drilling skills are unmatched, according to a press release from Mesquite Gaming. Yoder will service the needs of customers at the pro shop inside the Virgin River Bowling Center.

With a keen attention to detail, Yoder observes the specific bowling style of customers, as well as the oil and shot patterns, to ensure the ball is drilled appropriately.

“In the short time Mike has been in his new role at Virgin River, he’s already received acclaimed reviews from bowlers who have seen a marked difference in their performance with his exceptional ball drilling abilities,” Marty Rapson, general manager at the Virgin River Hotel, said. “His favorite part of the job is seeing customers of all ages and skill levels achieve a level of success they’ve not seen before.”

Prior to being promoted to Bowling Center Manager, Yoder was in maintenance at the CasaBlanca Golf Club.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews