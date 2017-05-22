Teen injured in motorcycle crash; police say alcohol a possible factor

Stock image, Emergency vehicles at night | Image by artolympic, Getty Images, St. George News

SANTA CLARA – A 17-year-old boy was injured in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash early Monday morning. Police believe alcohol was involved in the incident.

Emergency responders were called to a crash on Pioneer Parkway about a quarter mile west of the intersection with Lava Cove Drive at 1:49 a.m., Santa Clara-Ivins Police Public Information Officer Chad Holt said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but alcohol is believed to be a factor, Holt said.

“Charges are pending at this time,” he said.

The boy was injured in the crash and was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by his parents. Holt said he believes the injuries were minor.

“He’s very lucky,” Holt said.

The motorcycle was moderately damaged in the crash and was impounded by police; the boy was released to his parents.

Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department and Santa Clara Fire and Rescue responded to the incident.

