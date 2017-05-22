Jim Montoya

June 23, 1940 — May 19, 2017

Jim (Jimmie) Montoya, 76, passed away Friday, May 19, 2017, after losing a courageous battle with heart failure, caused by diabetes. He was born in Questa, New Mexico.

He worked at the Kennecott Copper mines as a diesel mechanic for 42 years.

Jim is the beloved husband of 52 years to Deanna Montoya; father of Vicki (Carlos) Fields, Debbie (Brad) Nikolaus, Jeff (Debbie) Johnson, Lori (Larry) Burk and Jimmy (Jill) Montoya. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

The family sends their thanks to the doctor and nurses at Dixie Regional Medical Center, St. George, for the dedicated care given to Jim and for their compassion and patience shown to us during this bad time.

Funeral services

Honoring Jim’s wishes, no funeral services will be held. At a later date, Military Honors will be privately held at the Utah Veteran’s Memorial State Park, Bluffdale, Utah.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.