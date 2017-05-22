For country and community; ceremony set to dedicate veteran’s monument

A Veteran's Memorial Monument stands ready to be dedicated at the Santa Clara City Cemetery, Santa Clara, Utah, May 22, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

SANTA CLARA — Santa Clara City’s Veteran’s Memorial Monument will be officially unveiled to the public in a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony at the monument’s location in the Santa Clara Cemetery at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The idea of the monument has been championed by community members for several years, said Santa Clara Councilman Ken Sizemore. Thursday’s dedication will see the idea become a reality, he said.

Besides being on the City Council, Sizemore is also a veteran himself, and he said it is important for Santa Clara as a community to recognize the sacrifices these individual veterans made.

A patriotic ceremony will dedicate the monument as well as pay special tribute to veterans who served during World War II.

“These veterans are shrinking in numbers rapidly,” Sizemore said, adding that it is only appropriate that the ceremony pay homage to their service both to the community and the country.

Santa Clara Cemetery is located at 1950 Ancestor way near the intersection of Rachel Drive and Old Highway 91.

A full program of the dedication ceremony can be found here.

Event details

What: Dedication of the Santa Clara Veteran’s Memorial Monument.

When: Thursday, May 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Santa Clara Cemetery, 1950 Ancestor Way, Santa Clara.

