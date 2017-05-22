Fire restrictions starting in Zion National Park; campfires prohibited in Zion Canyon

Composite stock images, St. George News

ZION NATIONAL PARK — As a result of dry grass contributing to high fire danger in the lower elevations of Zion National Park, restrictions are being instituted prohibiting campfires in Zion Canyon and smoking in vegetated areas.

These restrictions will be in effect starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and will be enforced until rescinded by the superintendent. Park officials feel that the risk to public safety and property within the park from a human caused fire is great enough that these restrictions are necessary.

Late winter and early spring rains have led to an abundant crop of invasive grasses growing in Zion Canyon. These grasses are now curing out and becoming extremely flammable. They present a significant fire danger to park visitors and facilities, especially in the campgrounds in Zion Canyon. The higher elevation Lava Point Campground will still allow campfires.

The following acts will be prohibited in Zion National Park until further notice beginning Tuesday.

Setting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a campfire (including charcoal) in campgrounds (excluding Lava Point Campground), picnic areas, or permanently improved places of habitation. Stoves and grills fueled by petroleum fuels such as liquid propane gas, butane, or white gas are allowed.

Smoking in vegetated areas: No smoking except in an enclosed vehicle, or a developed recreation site clear of vegetation, or other areas devoid of vegetation with a minimum of three feet in diameter clear down to mineral soil.

Discharging, or using any kind of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices is prohibited at all times on all federal lands including Zion National Park.

Violation of the above prohibited acts is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000, imprisonment for not more than 12 months, or both.

For information concerning fire restrictions in Zion National Park call 435-772-3256.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews