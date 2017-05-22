Donald Woodcock

July 1, 1937 — May 20, 2017

Donald L. Woodcock, 79, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2017. He was born in Midland, Michigan, in 1937.

Don joined the Air Force after high school. He met and then married Kay in 1958. He retired from the Air Force with degrees from Michigan State University and the University of Montana. He continued working first at Lockheed International for a few years and then at Morton-Thiokol until he retired.

Don and Kay spent several years visiting the St. George area before moving to Washington City, Utah, where they spent their retirement years.

Don is preceded in death by his wife, Kay Woodcock, and his brother, Jerry A. Woodcock. He is survived by his daughters: Diane K. Woodcock of St. George, Utah, and Elizabeth A. (Denise Moore) Woodcock of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 24, at 3 p.m. at the Washington City Cemetery, Washington, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.