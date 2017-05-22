Canyon Media announces strategic acquisition of St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Southern Utah’s largest radio, advertising and marketing corporation, Canyon Media, has acquired a controlling interest in St. George News.

“We are excited to add St. George News to the Canyon Media family of radio stations and digital advertising resources,” Canyon Media owner Kent Frandsen said. “For us it was an easy decision. St George News has a massive, loyal readership and following. They are the most legitimate and active local news company with thousands of readers each day.

“Adding the powerful digital element of St. George News to the known success of traditional media will mean greater results for the businesses that use our products and greater entertainment, news and information options available to our combined loyal audience, readers and fans. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Since its start in 2010, St. George News has grown to become Southern Utah’s most trusted and read news source with over 120,000 monthly readers in Washington County and 27,000 monthly readers in Iron County. St George News credits such rapid growth to its commitment to focusing on local news that matters to those communities.

Similarly, Canyon Media has been operating in Southern Utah for over 20 years and has established itself with the radio stations of choice for most of the area’s communities. It operates seven radio stations with a combined reach of over 130,000 listeners each week with listener favorites like 99.9 Kony Country, Planet 94.1 and 95.9 The Hawk.

“The opportunity to have our local news content mirrored and delivered on air, complementing popular entertainment, music and talk radio through a broadcaster that is also based in St. George and genuinely dedicated to the communities of Southern Utah was the ideal choice to expand our news platform,” St. George News CEO Shane Brinkerhoff said. “So for us, it was also an easy decision.

“With Canyon Media’s longstanding traditional radio audience, we can reach more people quickly even when they’re not online in the moment.”

As people have different preferences for accessing news, information and entertainment, the joining of Canyon Media and St. George News translates to a broader reach. Together, this new media company will reach nearly every household in Southern Utah … every single week.

“We are so grateful to the Southern Utah community that tunes in every day, that loves our stations and personalities and supports the businesses that advertise with us,” Eric Frandsen, chief operating officer with Canyon Media companies, said. “The addition of St. George News to the Canyon Media family will be a smooth one because they share the same attitude and commitment to the local community that we have tried to embrace and show over the years. The combined reach of our two companies will make it easier for businesses to tell their stories in an unparalleled way here in Southern Utah.”

Canyon Media also recognizes the hallmarks of St. George News’ commitment to its readers.

“I love and support the belief of St. George News that news should be local and access to that news should be free to the reader,” Kent Frandsen said. “Canyon Media’s commitment is to keep that promise alive and well.”

And the two are compatible in their approach to business.

“We have such a common vision,” Brinkerhoff said, “and we are grateful to our faithful audiences and sponsors who make it possible for us to do what we love every day.”

Addressing St. George News readers and Canyon Media listeners, Brinkerhoff said:

Most of all, we are confident that as the most capable multimedia outlet in the region, we can connect you to what matters to you right in your hometown – on air, online, through your favorite devices, social media and email – St. George News, a Canyon Media company, can connect Southern Utah like it’s never been connected before.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews