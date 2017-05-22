December 8, 1927 — May 18, 2017



What a sweet reunion it must have been for our dear wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, Agnes Frei Snow, as she completed her mortal sojourn on Thursday, May 18, 2017, and was reunited with her children, her parents, and many loved ones who had gone before her. She was born in Santa Clara, Utah, on Dec. 8, 1927, to Edward R. Frei Jr. and Rhoda Tobler Frei. Grandma, the “cute girl from Santa Clara”, attended Woodward School in St. George, Utah, where she met and won the heart of Chester “Chet” Snow. She graduated from Dixie High. Grandma and Grandpa were married on Sept. 8, 1944, and were later sealed in the St. George LDS Temple.

Grandma and Grandpa began their family amidst the uncertainty brought on by the war. She loved her children and loved raising them in a small town surrounded by so many extended family members. Picnics with her kids in Snow Canyon and Three Mile were a regular part of her schedule and camping trips at Pine Valley and Cedar Mountain were family favorites. Holidays held a special meaning to Grandma and had from the time she was young. This was a love that she passed on to her own children.

Grandma had an amazing capacity to love. As her children married and had children of their own, she shared that love with her growing family. She made everyone feel special. Her love and devotion for her good husband were deniable. Whether it be an overnight escape in the camper at Lake Mead when the kids were young, their adventures with the Good Sam Club later in life, or gathered together with their children and grandchildren, life was full of purpose and meaning because of love. A true love story like Grandma and Grandpa’s never ends.

She will be missed by her husband of 72 years, Chester K. Snow; John Esplin (son-in-law), Cheryl Snow (daughter-in-law); eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her children, Gerri Lynn Esplin, Chester Kenneth Snow, Kevin Lee Snow; and her grandson, Bryan Esplin.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 30, at 12 p.m. at the Snow Canyon LDS 13 th Ward, 1610 N. Dixie Downs Road, St. George, Utah.

Family and friends are invited to her viewing Tuesday morning, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the same location.

Interment will take place at the St. George City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association / Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association by going to http://www.alsa.org.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff at the Southern Utah Veterans Home for their loving care of our sweet grandma. She considered them to be part of her extended family and loved them all dearly.

