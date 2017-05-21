Fundraiser for the Criminal Justice Center brings families out for fun

The Iron County Criminal Justice Center held a 5k and quarter-marathon Saturday as part of a fundraiser for the organization, Cedar City, Utah, May 20, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Criminal Justice Center, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY – The Iron County Criminal Justice Center held a 5K and quarter-marathon fun run Saturday morning raising about $5,000 to $7,000 for the organization that helps child victims of abuse.

After several days of winter storms and freezing temperatures, Saturday arrived with perfect weather for a race.

The event in its 13th year brought in a record number of supporters with an estimated 200 people showing up to run the races and help raise money for the nonprofit organization.

“We had all ages from little ones in strollers to those in their 70s,” Iron County CJC Director Stephanie Furnival said. “The weather was amazing and it was just a perfect day for families and individuals to come out and have fun, walk, run, take pictures and create memories.”

With the theme, “Not all Super Heroes Wear Capes,” several participants and spectators wore superhero costumes – some complete with capes and hats.

Saturday’s race is one of several fundraisers the CJC holds throughout the year.

“This is one of our smaller fundraisers but we have a lot of fun doing it and the people who come out have a lot of fun and that’s what it’s all about,” Furnival said.

CJC serves families on various levels. However, its primary focus is on assisting children who have been physically or sexually abused, offering a safe environment for victims. Its purpose is to coordinate and track investigations, related medical services, prosecutions, treatment and training to protect the best interests of the child and the community and to support professionals who investigate and prosecute the cases.

“Child sexual abuse is a crime of silence that thrives because not only the perpetrator, but often the victims, and even victims of loved ones, do not want to share their dark secrets,” the Children’s Justice Center said in a previous statement.

The Iron County CJC also has satellite offices in Beaver and Kane counties with one director overseeing all three. The organization’s annual budget is around $350,000 and is largely funded by state monies, federal and local grants and private donations.

All of Saturday’s proceeds went to the Children’s Justice Center in its fight against child abuse.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

